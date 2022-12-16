Govinda Naam Mera Releases Today And Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo | See Reactions

Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town for quite many months, as the actor has had a very warm and positive year. From his wedding bells to becoming a father, or giving a major blockbuster, the actor had it all.

Ranbir has thus again made the headlines with his cameo in the Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera', where the special appearance was made in the 'Bijli' song. Now that the film premiered on Disney+Hotstar at midnight, fans are enthralled to see Ranbir in a rowdy avatar, where the actor can be seen grooving to the 'Bijli' song.

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Govinda Mera Naam' (Image Coutesy:@siva80352319/Twitter)

One can see RK leading the 'Bijli' song, whereas Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are background dancers. The scene is from a shooting set in the film, where RK can be seen leading the hook steps of the song which has already become popular.

Soon after the film dropped online, fans are gushing over the scene, and they are not able to contain their excitement and have taken over social media. Several fans took to their Twitter pages and shared the clips from the scene having Ranbir's cameo appearance in it, and have left only praiseworthy words for him. Let's take a look.

Dancing is not about just moving your body, Its about expression !- Madhuri Dixit



And #RanbirKapoor for you !! https://t.co/BmiJtCmwoL — HATE ME ! (@_HotChiIiPepper) December 15, 2022

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' released today on Disney+Hotstar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's work front, RK's recent release 'Brahmastra' performed extremely well at the box office standing to be the highest earning Hindi film of the year. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, and had an extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.' He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.