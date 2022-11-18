Govinda Naam Mera OTT Release Date: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, And Bhumi Pednekar’s Film To Arrive On December 16

VICKY Kaushal’s much-awaited OTT release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, just unveiled the film’s poster starring all the lead stars in it. One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, was recently announced to be an OTT release movie which will be released on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, the first poster was released of the film which only starred actor Vicky Kaushal taking the role of ‘Govinda.’

‘Govinda Naam Mera’, was earlier planned to release in theaters on June 10, however, the makers eventually decided to skip the theatrical release and announced the film’s release on OTT, where the fresh poster release also mentioned the release date of the film as it is ready to be aired on December 16.

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, all the leads of the film, released the poster look on their Instagram account. Vicky Kaushal wrote on his Instagram, “Govinda naam mera,naachna kaam mera, Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is made under Viacom 18 and Dharma Production, whereas it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The poster thus introduces Bhumi Pednekar as the hot wife of Govinda, whereas Kiara Advani will be his naughty girlfriend.

The film is promising the madness of mystery and murder mixed with masala and comedy. However, back in March, it was initially declared that Varun Dhawan was the first preference of the makers, and the film was supposed to be titled ‘Mr Lele.’ Later on, Bhumi Pednekar also left the project whereas Kiara Advani then was brought in.

But, after tons of renames and revamps, the final cast with the name and release date has been updated and the film is ready to be released on December 16.