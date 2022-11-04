Govinda Naam Mera On OTT: Here’s Where And When To Watch Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ are all set for a direct-to-digital release. Directed by Shashank Khaitaan, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

According to several reports, the film will be released this year itself. “Govinda Naam Mera will be released on December 16, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform had a few dates in mind, however they have finally zeroed down on December 16. It’s an important film for them, and they will make an official announcement soon,” read a report in Pinkvilla.

‘Govinda Mera Naam’ will mark the second outing of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani together on screen. The duo previously starred together in Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’.

Talking about the film, Kiara Advani spoke about how the movie has a unique story. “‘Govinda Naam Mera is a unique film. It is quite trippy, in fact I still have to figure out the name of the genre because it is absolutely different. I was thrilled to be a part of that world. We have tried something new with the film. I hope people find it as interesting as we did,” told the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star in an interview with PTI.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film is a biopic and is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC, widely known as Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Kiara Advani is currently busy with the shooting of her next with Kartik Aaryan. After the blockbuster success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the duo will return to screen with the rom-com, ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. The film will be released next year.

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in ‘The Lady Killer’.