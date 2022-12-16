Govinda Naam Mera Review: A Topsy-Turvy Murder Mystery Trying To Tickle With Good Comic Timing

After delivering a critically acclaimed performance in Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal is back on screen in a completely different avatar in Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Govinda Naam Mera is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Story:

Govinda Waghmare (played by Vicky Kaushal), an aspiring choreographer in Bollywood, gets surrounded by chaos as he tries to divorce his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and figure out his life with his girlfriend (Kiara Advani). His life turns upside down when he gets involved in a murder case. The storyline looks like a simple comedy but turns into a suspense thriller soon as the movie progresses.

The Entertaining Yet Stretched First Half:

Govinda Naam Mera starts on an intriguing note and dives straight into the chaotic life of our main character Govinda. The story becomes interesting yet hilarious as we are introduced to the other characters. Some jokes will tickle a funny bone, meanwhile, some of them will miss the mark. The first half will look like an ordinary storyline and might test your patience as you don't see where the plot is going. Bhumi Pednekar steals the show with her impeccable comic timing in the first half.

The Unpredictable Second Half:

The second half of Govinda Naam Mera takes a different turn as it becomes a suspense thriller rather than a plain comedy. The movie will keep you hooked to your screen as it becomes unpredictable yet manages to keep it hilarious. The second half manages to maintain a thin line between making the film over the top and still keeping it funny. The clever writing and the climax make Shashank Khaitan's directorial worth your time.

Acting:

One of the best things about Govinda Naam Mera is the performances by the star cast. After giving some serious performances in his previous films, Vicky Kaushal shines as Govinda and delivers his performance with ease and perfect comic timing. Kiara Advani as Suku looks absolutely stunning in every scene and gets her moment to shine in the second half. Renuka Shahane was a surprise in the film and can be seen having a time of her life in her role as Govinda's mother. However, Bhumi Pednekar, despite her less screen time, is a show stealer in the film. She is clever and charming yet hilarious and delivers her dialogues with impeccable coming timing. Don't miss the cameo by Ranbir Kapoor and Ganesh Acharya.

Songs:

Expect Bijli, other songs miss the mark and do not add much to the storyline.

Final Thoughts:

Govinda Naam Mera is hilarious and delivers more than just being an ordinary comedy film. Despite some unnecessary songs and a stretched first half, the movie is worth your time. The comic timing, hilarious dialogues and stellar performances by the star cast make Govinda Naam Mera a good watch. This kind of masala entertainer deserved a theatrical release.

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Viraj Ghelani

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Streaming On: Disney Plus Hotstar