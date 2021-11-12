New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vicky Kaushal who won millions of hearts with his fabulous performance in Sardar Udham has announced his new film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Friday (November 12) co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Vicky took to his Instagram handle and updated his fans about the same.

Sharing the poster of the movie, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!."

The movie will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The makers of the film revealed the character of Vicky Kaushal and the leading ladies – Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

With the help of the posters, it is easy to deduce that Vicky is playing a character named Govinda Waghmare. Bhumi is playing Mrs Waghmare, while Kiara is essaying the role of Govinda Waghmare's girlfriend. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June 2022.

Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram handle and posted the character posters with short introductions. Introducing Vicky Kaushal's character, Kiara wrote, "Aaj kal inke aur mere charche hai har zubaan par. Sabko nahi maloom, but you can get to know in cinemas on 10th June 2022! #GovindaNaamMera (sic)."

Introducing her character, Kiara wrote, "Aur yeh hoon main! The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June 2022 (sic)."

Introducing Bhumi's character, Kiara tweeted, "There’s no calm when she’s around! Meet the official Mrs.Waghmare in cinemas on 10th June 2022 in #GovindaNaamMera (sic).

Earlier, the movie was supposed to be titled Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan. However, Dhawan backed out, and later the makers of the film chose Vicky Kaushal as the lead actor for the movie.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen