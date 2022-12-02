'Govinda Naam Mera' Director Opens Up On Varun Dhawan’s Exit From Film, Says ‘The pressure is very high’

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is all geared up for his upcoming release Govinda Naam Mera ready to slate the screens on December 16. To be released on Disney+Hotstar, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. However, originally, the film's title was finalized 'Mr. Lele' and was supposed to feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Shashank Khaitan recently disclosed the reason for the exit of Varun Dhawan as the lead, which led Vicky Kaushal to rope in the role. According to a report in Indian Express, Shashank Khaitan stated, "Nothing went wrong. After the lockdown, we all were trying to redesign our careers and figure out what we want to do. I also feel that with Varun and me, the pressure is very high when it comes to our collaboration."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan)

As the first poster of the film was also released earlier and Varun Dhawan was supposed to be the lead, the director's first preference was always Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker further added, "In a very funny way, this film, when I had written it for the very first time, I had Vicky Kushal in mind. But at the time Vicky was shooting multiple films."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan)

Shashank Khaitan was always sure about Vicky Kaushal's talents, quoting him to be a 'fantastic dancer and a great comedy actor.' Although Vicky Kaushal has done very few pictures in this genre, Shashank stated, "I know Vicky. Vicky dances. I have seen him dance at every party and he does not leave the dance floor. I've also always known that he has a great sense of humor. I've always known that he is a great comic actor as well. Maybe destiny had it that we collaborate on this and I'm sure Varun and I'll do something together very soon. We are always talking about it."

Shashank Khaitan also revealed his upcoming projects on the run where he mentioned his discussion about 'Dulhania 3' which will be the third film in the Dulhania franchise including 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.' Both films starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen on the big screen alongside Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya.' The actor next will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' starring Janhvi Kapoor.