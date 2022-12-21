Govinda Birthday Special: 7 Best Films Of The Superstar That Are A MUST Watch

Superstar Govinda turns 59 on December 21, 2022. The actor, who is known for his comic timing and dancing skills, has been one of the most popular faces in Bollywood for over three decades now.

Acted in over 165 films till now, Govinda made his debut in 1986 with filmmaker Shibu Mitra’s ‘Ilzaam’. The film became a hit at the box-office and helped Govinda in carving a niche for himself. Over the course of his career, Govinda went on to star in several blockbuster films including ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ amongst others.

On Govinda’s 59th birthday, take a look at 7 films of the superstar that are an absolute must watch:

Coolie No 1

Directed by David Dhawan, ‘Coolie No.1’ featured an ensemble cast of Govinda and Karisma alongside Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Kumar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Mahesh Anand. The film became one of Karisma Kapoor’s careers first big hits and was recently remade with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Hero No 1

Released in 1997, ‘Hero No. 1’ starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film became one of the highest grossing films of the year and provided wholesome entertainment.

Dulhe Raja

Starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani, ‘Dulhe Raja’ enjoyed a massive popularity. One of its songs , ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ paved the way for a whole film named with the same title.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has over the years become one of Govinda’ most popular films. The film was looself inspired by the 1995 American film ‘Bad Boys’ and featured Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik with Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Starring Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra, with Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year 1999.

Partner

Salman Khan and Govinda’s camaraderie bowled over the audiences in David Dhawan’s 2007-film ‘Partner’. The film also featured Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif.

Bhagam Bhag

Akshay Kumar starred alongside Govinda in the comedy thriller film, ‘Bhagam Bhag’. The film released in 2006 and despite receiving mixed reviews, went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year.