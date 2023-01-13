Got7's Jackson Wang Heaps Praise For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Calls Himself 'Biggest Fan Of The Movie' | See Here

SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has found a huge fan following worldwide and has taken Indian cinema to a new height. Now, South Korean rapper Jackson Wang has also praised the movie and Indian fans of K-pop are over the moon. The official Twitter page of 'RRR' shared a recording of Jackson talking about the plot of the film and how much he loved it.

Sharing the video, the RRR team wrote, "@JacksonWang852 Thank you so much!!"

Biggest fan of the movie 🥹 — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 12, 2023

To this Jackson replied, "Biggest fan of the movie."

In the clip, Jackson said, "They don't know that they are fighting against each other until the very end and all this time they are just being brothers... I love that."

Jackson has praised Indian cinema earlier as well and has started following RRR star Ram Charan and Jr NTR as well.

On the work front, Jackson recently released his solo album 'Magic Man', followed by a world tour which began in November 2022.

He will also perform at the Coachella in April 2023 along with K-pop group BLACKPINK and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Announcing the news, Jackson wrote, "It’s really been a journey finding my own sound/taste/self for a long time. Been lost for a long time til the process of creating the #MAGICMAN album. For the first time, I felt not packaged, not polished, and not perfectly commercialized. I felt me. Was completely me being me."

Apart from Coachella, Jackson will also come to India for Lollapalooza 2023.

Talking about RRR, the song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. Other nominated songs in the category were--Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

The movie has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

SS Rajamouli has announced that he is currently working on the sequel of RRR and will collaborate with Ram Charan and Jr NTR again.