Got7's Jackson Wang Arrives In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2023, Greets Fans With 'Namaste' | Watch

Got7 member Jackson Wang has expressed his love for India several times but this time, he is actually in India for Lollapalooza 2023. The rapper has finally arrived in Mumbai and received a grand welcome from his Indian fans. However, he was also mobbed by the fans outside the airport as fans were eager to click a picture with him.

Jackson Wang greeted his fans by doing namaste and received a loud cheer outside the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Jackson Wang, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Alec Benjamin, Tejas, Siri, Aadya, and many other artists will perform at Lollapalooza on January 29.

On January 28, Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon, The Yellow Diary, Kumail, Greta Van Fleet, and other artists perform at Lollapalooza.

Jackson will also perform at the Coachella in April 2023 along with K-pop group BLACKPINK and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Announcing the news, Jackson wrote, "It’s really been a journey finding my own sound/taste/self for a long time. Been lost for a long time til the process of creating the #MAGICMAN album. For the first time, I felt not packaged, not polished, and not perfectly commercialized. I felt me. Was completely me being me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

Earlier, Jackson Wang praised SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Indian fans of K-pop were over the moon. The official Twitter page of 'RRR' shared a recording of Jackson talking about the plot of the film and how much he loved it.

Sharing the video, the RRR team wrote, "@JacksonWang852 Thank you so much!!" To this Jackson replied, "Biggest fan of the movie."

Biggest fan of the movie 🥹 — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 12, 2023

In the clip, Jackson said, "They don't know that they are fighting against each other until the very end and all this time they are just being brothers... I love that." Jackson has also started following RRR star Ram Charan and Jr NTR as well.

On the work front, Jackson recently released his solo album 'Magic Man', followed by a world tour which began in November 2022.