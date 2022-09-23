'Got Lucky': Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Working With Madhur Bhandarkar For Babli Bouncer

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 12:28 PM IST
TAMANNAAH Bhatia-starrer 'Babli Bouncer' has been released on the OTT platform today and the actress will be seen in a very different role. Tamannaah has essayed the role of a lady bouncer, who is brave ad fearless and is not afraid to break the social norms. In a recent interview, Tamannaah talked about working with director Madhur Bhandarkar and playing the role of a female bouncer.
Speaking to India Today about working with director Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannaah expressed her admiration for him. "I got lucky. He is one of the filmmakers by whom I have been very inspired because he is the OG person who kind of did a lot of female lead films and all his female lead films are so memorable. Not just the films, but even the music, like I remember the tune of Fashion and the songs of Fashion, they were part of my playlist for a very, very long time. So I admired him on so many levels that I was like 'apna time aagaya hain'," she said as quoted by India Today.
Talking about her character, Tamannaah said that the narrative of a bouncer has slowly changed and she has seen many female bouncers over a period of time. "When we talk about bouncers we always feel like a really huge person is going to come to usher us. But I feel like the narrative has slowly changed. I have, of course, over a period of time seen a lot of female bouncers, especially because we go out a lot in the crowd. Also, that's the only time I take the help of bouncers when I'm out, but on a personal note, I don't take anybody with me. I have always seen female bouncers doing a great job," she told India Today.
Meanwhile, Babli Bouncer is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from September 23, 2022.
Sharing the trailer, Tamannaah wrote, "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now!#BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid.
On the work front, Tamannah was last seen in a Telugu film F3. She will star in Bhola Shankar and Bole Chudiyan. She will be seen in Netflix's film Plan A Plan B.