'Got An Award For Original Song': Tanishk Bagchi On Trolls Over 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix

Singer-Composer Tanishk Bagchi has always been in the headlines facing constant heat for recreating old classic songs in Hindi films. The musician was recently harshly trolled over her remake of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' remix in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero.' The song featured Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khuranna and was originally sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan for the Bollywood film 'Qurbani.'

Receiving excessive criticism, the composer opened up and stated he is least bothered by the negative comments and that he does not have time to scroll through them. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the musician stated, "I don't have the time to look at social media or negative comments. I am always occupied with my work. I get a song and then I move on to the next project.

The singer further quoted, "My work is my main passion and I do not focus on what everyone is saying. Award mil gaya na for an original song, it is a big thing." Tanishk Bagchi bagged an award for his original track 'Raataan Lambiyan' featured in the film 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The song was sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Social media users were fumed after the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' was released and mocked Tanishk Bagchi for ruining a classic melody that carried singer Naiza Hassan's legacy.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also took a jibe at the makers of the song, as the actor tweeted on his social media quoting, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave."

Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi.. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 28, 2022

Tanishk Bagchi also shed light on the debate about songs being made specifically for Instagram reels, to which the singer stated, "It's a marketing gimmick. The rules keep changing. It's good if a specific part of the song is being focused on."

The 42-year-old composer gave many bangers including 'Lut Gaye', 'Saki Saki' remake, 'Dilbar' remake, and several others. Tanishk Bagchi's most recent original track 'Bana Sharabi' is featured in Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera.'