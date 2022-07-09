Google, YouTube Mark BTS' Ninth Anniversary With Special Gift For ARMY | Deets Inside

BTS fandom all across the world is celebrating its 9th anniversary on July 9, 2022. Apart from BTS ARMY, the tech giants like YouTube and Google have honoured BTS on this special day. If you will google BTS, you will see purple balloon popups on the search page. Meanwhile, YouTube had also started the #MyBTStory challenge, in with BTS fans shared their most unforgettable BTS memories.

The purple colour has become a symbol for all the BTS fans. BTS member V made the phrase ‘I Purple You’, which became a symbol for the BTS ARMY. Now, Google has honoured BTS with purple balloons on their search page. First search BTS on google, then tap on the purple heart balloon. Then, you will see your screen filled with purple balloons.

Moreover, you can see BTS members' favourite places on google with their tour. The official Twitter account of Google Arts and Culture tweeted, "#HappyBirthdayARMY! BTS x Street Galleries is a collaboration between icons BTS and Google Arts & Culture Lab. The experiment takes you on a tour of the places and artworks that reflect their personal story, curated by the band. #MyBTStory".

#HappyBirthdayARMY! 💜



BTS x Street Galleries is a collaboration between icons BTS and Google Arts & Culture Lab. The experiment takes you on a tour of the places and artworks that reflect their personal story, curated by the band. #MyBTStory



Meanwhile, YouTube has released a teaser of a special version of BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ music video. The video will release on July 13, 2022.

Earlier, it was announced that BTS will hold a global concert in October 2022. BTS was appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. The World Expo meeting was attended by Park Jung Wook, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE, and it was decided that BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

Meanwhile, BTS announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Recently, J-Hope released his solo song 'More'. Meanwhile, Jungkook also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth for the song 'Left And Right'.