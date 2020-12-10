Google Top Trends 2020: Here in this article, we brought you the list of 10 films that break all records of Google trends and emerged as the most-searched films of this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The year 2020 is coming to an end and one cannot be happier than this, as the year 2020 has been very difficult in more than one way. Ever since the announcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, things didn’t go in anyone’s favour, either people were dying of the disease or suffered due to lack of work.

Apart from other sectors, the entertainment industry also suffered a huge blow due to lockdown and subsequent restrictions due to the pandemic. Actors, producers and directors had to face heavy losses amid the pandemic as theatres across the country were closed and restrictions were imposed on shoots and gatherings. Meanwhile, to some relief, filmmakers opted for OTT platform to release their films, however, many still await theatres to start functioning in a full-fledged manner.

Now as the year is nearing its end, search-engine giant Google on Wednesday released its list of various top search trends of 2020. Here in this article, we brought you the list of 10 films that break all records of Google trends and emerged as the most-searched films of this year.

Starting with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer Dil Bechara, which topped the list, many others including Sadak 2, Tanhaji made it to the list.

Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last stint on the silver screens and was the talk of the tinsel town ever since his unfortunate death earlier this year. Standing at the second is Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru followed by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Not just this, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer Sadak 2 also made to the list. The film which received the flak by netizens over the nepotism debate ever since SSR's death turned out to be one of the most searched films of the year.

Also, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda-starrer Extraction which made a huge wave in India also made to the list.

Check out the full list here:

1.Dil Bechara

2.Soorarai Pottru

3.Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

4.Shakuntala Devi

5.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

6.Laxmii

7.Sadak 2

8.Baaghi 3

9.Extraction

10.Gulabo Sitabo

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv