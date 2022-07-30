GoodLuck Jerry : Janhvi Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note To Fans

Janhvi Kapoor, taking to Instagram, penned a thank you note dedicating to her fans, a day after the release of GoodLuck Jerry. The movie is currently streaming on the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, Disney+Hotstar.

Janhvi, sharing some black and white pictures of her wrote, "Jerry ko itne pyaar se apnane ke liye thank you (Thank you for showering immense love on Jerry) ." In the pictures, she can is seen wearing a black Saree.

The movie, which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila with Nayanthara in the lead role, is directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Along with Janhvi, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, she recently completed the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. While speaking about the same she wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

She wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

She further expressed her gratitude for working with Nitesh Tiwari and wrote, "I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

" I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal," she added.