'Goodbyes Aren’t Forever': Mahesh Babu And Family's Emotional Note On Superstar Krishna's Demise

THE film industry is mourning the loss of the Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. The actor suffered from cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad. His son Mahesh Babu and his family have released an official statement on Superstar Krishna's demise.

“It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again…,” the official statement reads.

The official team of Mahesh Babu wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief."

On Monday, the Continental hospital said that Superstar Krishna was in critical condition and was put on a ventilator. According to the hospital officials, Krishna was brought into the emergency department at 1:15 AM on Monday. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation.

The film industry has expressed its heartfelt condolences on Krishna's demise.

"The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh," Superstar Rajinikanth wrote.

The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 15, 2022

Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend. Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir. Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time."

Krishna acted in over 350 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.