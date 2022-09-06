Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's Family Drama Promises Laughter And Tears | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. Moreover, Goodbye will be Rashmika Mandanna's debut in the Hindi film industry. The family drama promises laughter, tears and love. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The trailer starts with a family quarrel between the father and daughter (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna), where Rashmika wants to move out and be independent. Later, Rashmika finds out that her mother is dead. Later, the family starts preparing for her funeral. Meanwhile, the father and daughter have a difference of opinion on how to do the mother's funeral. The other children arrive as well as which leads to chaos.

Earlier, Rashmika sharred a heartwarming poster of Goodbye and introduced the rest of the family as well. Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, "Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika wrote a heartfelt note for the cast and crew after she wrapped up shooting for the film. Sharing the pictures with the cast and crew, she wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye!"

Talking about the journey of shooting the film amid the pandemic, she wrote, "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

"Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you," she added.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will release in theatres on October 7, 2022.