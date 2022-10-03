Goodbye: Tickets For Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer To Be Available For Just Rs 150 On THIS Day

AMITABH Bachchan and Rashmiks Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' will soon hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. The movie has made the audience excited as Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with this film. Moreover, the movie touches on the topic of a family dealing with the death of a family member. If you are looking forward to watching the film in theatres, here's good news for you. Goodbye tickets will be available for just Rs 150 on October 7.

Announcing the news, the production house Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love!"

Meanwhile, Rashmika will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. She talked about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan and said, "The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all."

She also shared her journey of working on Goodbye. She wrote, "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

She also thanked her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta for their support. She wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you."

Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl.