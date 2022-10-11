Goodbye: Tickets For Amitabh Bachchan's Film To Be Available For Rs 80 On His BIRTHDAY

AMITABH BACHCHAN-starrer 'Goodbye' has impressed the audience and has been one of the most-anticipated films of this month. To celebrate the superstar's birthday with fans, the makers have announced that Goodbye movie tickets will be made available at just Rs 80 on October 11, 2022.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration. Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Meanwhile, the makers also released the new song of Goodbye 'Happy Birthday' to celebrate the superstar's birthday. Sharing a glimpse of the song, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Big B’s 80th birthday is just one day away and here is a sneak peek to the #HappyBirthday song that is dropping tomorrow. Stay tuned!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Moreover, on his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan came outside his house to surprise his fans and greeted them. Fans were overjoyed after seeing the superstar.

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday pic.twitter.com/9iijjaWRoi — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Talking bout Goodbye, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was mentioned under 'Special Thanks' in the film. However, Kriti was not part of Goodbye. Director Vikas Bahl revealed that Kriti suggested the title of the film 'Goodbye'.

"Kriti called me one day and remarked that mostly, my titles have had English words. Hence, she suggested that the film I am making should be titled Goodbye. In a jiffy, I realized that the title is absolutely bang-on. I told Mr Amitabh Bachchan about it. He also agreed that it’s an apt title. This is how we locked in the title Goodbye is precisely five minutes!” Vikas Bahl was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Goodbye is Rashmika Mandanna's debut film in Bollywood. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Uunchai as well, along with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. He will star in The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.