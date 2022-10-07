Goodbye Releases Today: 5 Reasons To Watch Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna's Family Drama

GOODBYE has been one of the most anticipated movies of this month as the trailer of the movie has intrigued the audience. Moreover, the movie deals with a universal concept of loss and grief. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the lead role. Goodbye has finally been released in theatres today.

Here are the 5 reasons we feel you should watch 'Goodbye':

1. Rashmika Mandanna's Debut Film

Rashmika Mandanna has been a popular name in South Indian Cinema' and has impressed the audience with her performance in films. Also called 'National Crush' by her fans, Rashmika was last seen in the superhit film 'Pushpa'. Goodbye is Rashmika's debut in Bollywood, which will be a treat for Rashmika's fans.

2. Ensemble Star Cast

Apart from Rashmika and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also has a talented ensemble star cast including Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. Neena Gupta is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and can ace every role. Sunil Grover is back in the films with a supporting role in Goodbye, where he will be seen in a light-hearted role. Pavail Gulati impressed the audience with his performance in Thappad. The talented star cast is one of the reasons you should watch Goodbye in theatres.

3. The Concept Of Loss And Grief

During the pandemic, many people lost their loved ones and are still trying to cope with the grief. Goodbye revolves around a family, who tries to cope with the sudden demise of their mother and come together for each other's support. Loss and grief are universal emotional concepts which will be relatable to everyone.

4. Amit Trivedi's Music

Amit Trivedi is one of the most talented music composers and is known for his work in the films like Udta Punjab, Kedarnath and many more. The songs from Goodbye like 'Jaikal Mahakal' and 'Channa Pardesi' are already popular.

5. Ticket Prices At Rs 150

On October 7, 2022, Goodbye movie tickets will be available for just Rs 150.