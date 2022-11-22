Goodbye OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana's Family Drama

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana-starrer family drama film ‘Goodbye’ has got its OTT release date. The family drama starring Neena Gupta will have its digital premiere on Netflix in December, said the streaming platform's social media handle.

Family drama "Goodbye" will be available on Netflix from December 2, the streamer said Tuesday. "Say hello to Goodbye - a bittersweet story that's coming to warm your winter up. Arrives December 2nd," the tweet read.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released in theatres on October 7. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie was amongst one of the most-anticipated releases of the month.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.

The film is an emotional tale whose story revolves around the funeral of a matriarch, Gayatri (Neena Gupta), in a dysfunctional household. However, the film was not as well received by the audience, leading to a disappointing box office collection. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Rashmika Mandanna starrer recorded a lifetime box office collection of Rs 6.38 cr.

Meanwhile, GoodBye was Rashmika's Bollywood debut. While announcing the film she shared a post and wrote, “I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special..PS – See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October..cinemas near you!."