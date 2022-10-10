'Goodbye' On OTT: Here's When And Where You Can Stream Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna's Family Drama

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer family drama film ‘Goodbye’ arrived in theaters on October 7, 2022. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie was amongst one of the most-anticipated releases of the month.

According to reports, fans will soon be able to stream the film at the ease of their homes on digital platforms. OTT giant Netflix has reportedly acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights of the film and will release the film six weeks after its theatrical release.

‘Goodbye’ stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance.

Recently, ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday on October 11, the team of ‘Goodbye’ posted a special video message of Big B’s fans across the globe wishing the megastar on his birthday. In an Instagram post, the caption of the post read, “The Mahanayak, The Shahenshah, The man himself - @amitabhbachchan You are an inspiration to many and love is pouring in from across the globe. Let’s begin the birthday celebration by watching his latest film #Goodbye in cinemas near you.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who is dubbed as the ‘National Crush of India’, will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Pushpa’ star penned a long note about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special..PS – See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October..cinemas near you!,” read Rashmika’s post.