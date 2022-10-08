Goodbye: Kriti Sanon Has This 'Special' Connection With Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer

AMITABH BACHCHAN and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' has finally hit the theatres and has been getting a good response from the audience. The ensemble star cast of Goodbye has made the audience excited to watch the film, but Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon gets a special mention as well. However, Kriti is not part of the film, which surprised the audience as she was mentioned under 'Special Thanks'.

Talking about Kriti's special mention in the film, director Vikas Bhal revealed that the actress gave the title of the movie 'Goodbye'.

"Kriti called me one day and remarked that mostly, my titles have had English words. Hence, she suggested that the film I am making should be titled Goodbye. In a jiffy, I realized that the title is absolutely bang-on. I told Mr Amitabh Bachchan about it. He also agreed that it’s an apt title. This is how we locked in the title Goodbye is precisely five minutes!” Vikas Bahl was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about Goodbye, the movie is Rashmika Mandanna's debut film in Bollywood. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.

Goodbye revolves around a family, who tries to cope with the sudden demise of their mother and come together for each other's support. The music of Goodbye is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

She will be seen in Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled recently in Ayodhya. Based on Ramayan, Kriti will essay the role of Janaki in Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.