New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Spanish web series 'Money Heist' made netizens glued to the Netflix screen and it also made everyone hooked to its theme song Bella Ciao. But, what if we tell you it's time to say bye-bye to Bella Ciao because Inspector Raquel is a big fan of Bollywood songs and one of her most favorite track is Salman Khan's Chunari Chunari and we are already in love with her.

In an interview with News18, Itziar Ituño, the actress who played the role of Agent Raquel alias Lisbon was singing to Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's 'chunari chunari.' The clip of the interview is doing rounds on the internet and we are all for it.

In the interview, she says that 'I Like Bollywood Dance a lot' and she starts humming 'Chunari Chunari' while doing the hook step of the song.

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

However, she is not the only one who got some Indian connection or love for Bollywood as actor Miguel Herrán, who played the role of Rio, a young hacker was also featured in an Indian ad in 2015 before getting the part of Rio in Money Heist.

He was featured in the advertisement by Gaana and it also starred Pia Bajpai. In the advertisement, both of them travels in the metro and they become friends by bonding over music. The 8-minute long ad shows the love story of two over the music in the Delhi Metro.

Moreover, Nairobi, who is the most favorite character from the show has also played a Telugu character in a movie. In the movie, Alba visits the state of Andhra Pradesh and decides to live there to improve the lives of the people.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma