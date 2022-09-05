Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Introduce Their 'Crazy Little Family' In New Poster | See Here

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' has made the audience excited ever since its first look was released. Moreover, this will be Rashmika's debut in the Hindi film industry and she will be seen in the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. As the trailer will drop tomorrow, the makers have finally shared a new poster including the entire star cast.

Sharing the new poster, Rashmika wrote, "Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow!"

Meanwhile, she earlier shared a poster with Amitabh Bachchan. In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen flying a kite. Meanwhile, Rashmika can be seen standing behind him. Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! (My father and I are coming to meet your family on October 7)."

Rashmika also penned a heartfelt note after wrapping up the shooting of Goodbye. Sharing the pictures with the cast and crew, she wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye!"

She wrote about her journey of shooting the film during the pandemic She wrote, "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

She expressed her gratitude to her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta for their love. "Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you," she wrote.

The movie will release on October 7, 2022. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.