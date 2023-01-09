'Goodachari 2': Adivi Sesh Shares Pre-Vision Video Of His Upcoming Actioner, Sports Suit While Holding Gun | WATCH

Adivi Sesh is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming high-octane action movie Goodachari 2. It is a sequel to his spy action thriller Goodachari. While the first installment was based in India, G2 is going to be international.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to his Twitter handle and shared the pre-vision video of Goodachari 2. The actor looks stylish in a formal suit and it seems like he underwent a major transformation for the much-anticipated flick. According to the tweet, the shoot will commence in 2023, but makers haven't shared a specific date or time for the same.

1h #G2 MASSIVE Pre Vision is here https://youtu.be/j9PIj5ltE6U Telugu : Hindi : Kannada : Tamil : Malayalam https://youtu.be/snx398zoixA A Film that Spans Continents. A Spy who Fights for his Country. 116 is HERE #Goodachari2." The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The makers, along with Sesh, unveiled the first poster of Goodachari 2, on the streets of Mumbai. The poster saw Adivi Sesh holding guns and he could be seen donning a formal avatar. Th makers even interacted with the fans present at the event. Siddharth Kannan shared the glimpses from the poster-launch event on Twitter and wrote, "The makers of #G2 unveiled a 50 feet long poster announcing the film with @AdiviSesh."

Goodachari 2 is being directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara, while Sricharan Pakala scored music for this movie.