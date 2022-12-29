Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh Releases The FIRST 3 Highlights Of The Highly Anticipated Sequel; Watch

South superstar Adivi Sesh is on fire with giving back-to-back blockbusters and grabbing a pipeline of projects in his kitty. The actor behind one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022 titled, 'Major' and 'Hit 2', delivered box-office hits in a single year.

Already setting high standards for his upcoming release, fans are highly anticipated to see his upcoming projects. The actor recently shared the news of his upcoming project 'Goodachari 2' declaring it already a massive and biggest thing ever.

Taking to his Instagram, Adivi Sesh has officially announced the much-awaited sequel of the 2018 film of the same title, where the actor shared a small sneak peek video on Thursday from the film's first looks, which looked highly intriguing.

Although the first part 'Goodachari' was a pinnacle of success and captivated the attention of the audience gracefully, the second film's sneak peek is also setting the same standards and expectations for Adivi Sesh's fans.

In the released clip, Adivi Sesh can be seen holding a gun, indicating that the film is going, to begin with, high-level action, where the highlight of the video revolves around the top-notch BGM.

Another highlight of the teaser is that Adivi Sesh announced the 'pre vision' video of the film to be released on January 9, where the launch will be done in Mumbai and Delhi, however on the same day.

Making this big announcement on his Twitter and Instagram, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Just a little taste for the New Year An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi."

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh is still working on the script of the film which could take around 4-5 months more to complete. Although he is sparing equal time to G2 and giving the same amount to his other projects as well.

While the first part was completely shot in India, G2 will be taking a flight on international grounds, where 'Goodachari 2' may take place in the Alps mountains. However, the makers want the film to be double in action and have already signed many new characters and the existing stars from the first part.

Talking about the work front of Adivi Sesh, the actor delivered big hits in 2022 including 'Major' and 'Hit 2', where 'Hit 2' is slated to be released in Hindi as well. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will be released on December 30 in Hindi.