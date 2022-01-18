New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal who has won National Award for his acting recently re-shared a video of him and his friend Shireen Mirza on the social media platform which has gone crazy viral on the internet. Shireen who went to acting school with Vicky had originally shared an Instagram Story of a skit during their acting school days.

In the video, Vicky Kaushal and Shireen Mirza can be seen performing a skit together. They are comparatively very young and almost unrecognisable. The video is of 2009 when they both went to Acting schools together.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Shireen posted the Instagram video and captioned it, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids),” and added laughing emojis. In another slide, she sort of apologised to Vicky for posting the video and wrote, “folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha,” with folded hands and laughing emojis. Vicky too shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: "Good old acting school days (2009)."

For the unversed, Shireen Mirza is an actor too and she has done a Star Plus show called Ye hai Mohabbtein in which she portrayed the role of Simmi Bhalla. Vicky and she went to Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy for learning acting.

Vicky had started his career by assisting Anurag Kashyap on his 2012 film Gangs of Wasserpur. He finally made his acting debut in 2015 with Masaan, which later got critically acclaimed and won many awards.

Later Vicky did many movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and Sardar Udham and Sanju. He recently got married to Katrina Kaif in a hush-hush wedding in Jaipur. He is currently shooting for his next with Laxman Utekar in Indore and awaits release of movies such as Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.

Posted By: Ashita Singh