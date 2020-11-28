Dharmendra and Hema Malini have become grandparents again as their daughter Ahana Deol has given birth to twin daughters--Astraia and Adea Vohra.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini have become grandparents for the fourth time as their younger daughter Ahana Deol has given birth to twin daughters. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol."

Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra already have a son named Darian. However, Hema Malini's elder daughter Esha Deol has 2 children-- Radhya and Miraya Taktani. Esha has given birth to her younger daughter--Miraya last year in june. Now, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are proud parents to two daughters.

Ahana and Vaibhav have tied the knot in 2014 and now the couple is proud parents to three children. The last time the family welcomed a newborn baby into their family when Miraya was born in June 2019 and the pictures of the arrival of a newborn with grandmother Hema malini was all over the Internet.

Earlier, Ahana tweeted about the arrival of her twins on her social media handle, she wrote, "Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea."

Veteran actress Hema Malini never misses a chance to share her love for all her children. While sharing a bunch of pictures with her children, she wrote, "Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel