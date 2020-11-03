Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are coming together for yet another project Bachchan Pandey, the couple is set to begin shooting from January 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After delivering a superhit comedy film Housefull 4 last year, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are coming together for yet another project Bachchan Pandey. The film was supposed to go on floors this February, but it got pushed to January 2021, after Akshay busy schedules and coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film is finally set to go on floors in January in Jaisalmer. Well, not just the lead cast is reuniting for the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji is also joining hands after the huge success of 2019's Housefull 4.

AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021... One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/R7NO5xogPV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2020

According to the report published in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay and Kriti will kick off the new year by shooting of their upcoming film. Housefull 4 couple is expected to shoot at the real locations, not on the sets. It is also reported that the makers have graphed a 60-day marathon schedule to complete the picture on time. The film was announced at the beginning of 2020, so the makers do not want to delay the release any further.

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar starrer is said to be a Hindi remake of Jigarthanda. In the film, Akshay Kumar will the role of a gangster and Kriti Sanon with play a journalist.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The makers were planning this remake since last year when Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights to the masala film. Initially, it was being planned with a different cast. They wanted Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon but that didn't work out. Now, they are reviving the script as Bachchan Pandey, making a few tweaks to the original script. Kriti, Akshay will play the primary leads, in a case of role reversal. Kriti will be reprising Siddharth's role from the original, where she plays a director whereas Akshay will play Bobby Simha's role of a dreaded gangster."

Posted By: Srishti Goel