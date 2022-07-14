Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, A 'Fearless Drug Dealer', Is On A Mission To Save Her Mom | Watch

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor-starer 'Good Luck Jerry' unveiled the trailer of the film, and needless to say, the trailer will keep you engrossed till the end. The lead of the film Janhvi Kapoor portrays the role of a woman from Bihar, who is unable to find a job. As the video moves ahead, Jahnvi can be seen facing several family issues and ends up selling drugs.

The movie is said to be a black comedy and features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

Taking to Twitter, Janhvi shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Finally! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi (Meet Jerry. And remember-- I am not how I look).”

The video starts with Janhvi visiting a drug dealer and giving him savage yet hilarious answers to being told that the job is not for women. The trailer also reveals that Janhvi is the sole earner of her family.

However, her life turns upside-down when her mother is diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. In order to collect money for her mother's treatment, Janhvi can then be seen working as a fearless drug dealer.

Take a look at the trailer here:

As soon as the actress dropped the trailer, fans spammed the comment section of the post.

About the film 'Good Luck Jerry'

Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Apart from Janhvi, the film also features Sahil Mehta and Saurabh Sachdeva among others. The movie is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L Rai, and Mahaveer Jain.