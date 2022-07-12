Good Luck Jerry: Meet Janhvi Kapoor's Sketchy 'Business Partners' In Film's New Poster

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Good Luck Jerry' created excitement and curiosity amongst the audience as the poster of the film looked very intriguing. Now, the actress has shared a new poster of the film which shows the other star cast as well. Janhvi unveiled the new poster on social media.

Sharing the poster, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar". (meet my business partners. I have shown this to everyone without asking anyone, I hope it will not cause any trouble. Won't you say Good luck?)

In the poster, Janhvi looks scared and she can be sitting in the middle surrounded by goons holding with guns and other weapons. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

The first look of Good Luck Jerry was shared a month ago. In the poster, Janhvi can be seen holding a gun. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main Ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge (I have set out on a new adventure, won't you say good luck) #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a dark comedy film. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and in Roohi, alongside Rajkumar Rao. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for 'Bawaal', along with Varun Dhawan. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it will release in theatres on April 7, 2023. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkumar Rao.