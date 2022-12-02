'Golmaal 5' In The Works? Rohit Shetty Has THIS To Say

Ranveer Singh is all set to bring a double dose of entertainment this Christmas, where the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming release 'Cirkus.' Ranveer will be seen in his first-ever double role in the mad comedy drama. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

The team of 'Cikus' recently unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai, where Ranveer Singh was seen roaring at the event with, "Welcome to the #RohitShetty comedy universe and I am blessed to be a part of it, as I have been a big fan of the #Golmaal franchise, on the crossover of #Cirkus with #Golmaal and #ChennaiExpress." Thus, he hinted to the audience about his upcoming collaboration with Rohit Shetty.

At the trailer launch event, soon Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about the arrival of the fifth part of the comedy franchise and revealed that Ranveer Singh will also be a part of the film. Interestingly, the trailer of 'Cirkus' ends with a couple of young boys staring at an orphanage gate named 'Jamnadas Orphanage.' And if one sees the Golmaal series, the lead characters of the film Gopal, Madhav, Laxman, and Lucky also grew up in the same orphanage.

If the hints are to be met, 'Golmaal 5' will mark the fourth collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh as earlier the duo worked together in 2018's 'Simba.' The two also collaborated for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi', where Ranveer Singh had an extended cameo. The recent upcoming release of the two is the comedy-drama 'Cirkus.'

'Cirkus' is directed by Rohit Shetty and is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Error.' The film features Ranveer Singh in a double role, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The story of 'Cirkus' takes place in the 1960's background and is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The actor next is prepping for Karan Johar's romantic-comedy 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt. The 'Gunday' actor will also be seen in filmmaker Shankar's untitled muse which is the official remake of the 2005's Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan.'