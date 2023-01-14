Golden Globes Award: Film Legend Steven Spielberg Said THIS About 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu'

SS Rajamouli-directorial movie RRR has been creating waves all across the globe. The film's song Naatu Naatu recently won under the category of the Best Song at the Golden Globes Awards. At the prestigious awards ceremony, Rajamouli also met with the film legend Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles.

Sharing a pic with Steven Spielberg, the filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "I just met God." Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani also shared in one of his tweets that Mr Spielberg "liked" Naatu Naatu. His tweet read, "And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

His another tweet read, "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including Dude like anything."

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

'Naatu Naatu' is without a doubt one of the songs that, globally, characterised 2022. People all across the world sought to replicate the steps and vigour of the original, and its choreography quickly became popular on social media.

On receiving the award for Naatu Naatu on stage, the composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance stage, "This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song, and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr. Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all."

The 80th Golden Globes award was held in Los Angeles earlier this week. The top winners of the award show included The Banshees Of Inisherin, which won Best Film (Musical/Comedy), Best Film Actor (Musical/Comedy) for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay. Everything Everywhere All At Once scored two thrilling wins - Best Film Actress (Musical/Comedy) for the iconic Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor (Film) for Ke Huy Quan. Argentina, 1985 won Best Non English Language Film.