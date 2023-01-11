Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Wins Best Original Score Award For Ram Charan And JR NTR Song 'Naatu Naatu'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has created history with his magnum opus film, RRR. The film, which raked in over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box-office has secured a big win at Golden Globe Awards 2023 held on Wednesday by winning Best Original Song - Motion Picture for the song, Naatu Naatu.

SS Rajamouli, along with RRR lead stars Ram Charan and JR NTR arrived at the red carpet of Golden Globe Awards 2023 along with their families. The trio arrived at the venue with all smiles.

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn became one of the highest grossing films of 2022 in India. The film has won several international awards so far, including a Saturn Award and a New York Film Critics Circle award. Notably, RRR is also in contention for the Best Picture - Non-English Language category at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

In the Best Picture-Non English category, RRR will be competing with All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) and Decision To Leave (South Korea).

RRR released in March 2022 and revolved around the story of a pre-Independence fictional era woven of two real Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been submitted to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

An official statement by the makers of RRR read, #RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers."

"We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the note on their Instagram page read.