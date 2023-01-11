Golden Globes 2023: Salman Khan Congratulates 'RRR' Team On Their Historic Win, Calls It 'Well Deserved'

RRR has made the Indian cinema proud after the song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. The film stars from the all over the country are beaming with joy after this historical win and also congratulated the RRR team on their big achievement. Bollywood star Salman Khan also congratulated the RRR team and called the win 'well deserved'.

Congratulating the team, Salman Khan wrote, "Congratulations team #RRR for a well-deserved win at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999."

Thank you Sir 🤗🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

Replying to the tweet, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Thank you, Sir."

Other nominated songs in the category were--Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DVV Entertainment (@dvvmovies)

The song is composed by MM Keeravani, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographed by Prem Rakshith and written by Chandrabose.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' was released in other languages as well including in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

Rajamouli also won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022 for RRR. The movie has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).