Golden Globes 2023: RRR To Avatar: The Way Of Water, See Full List Of Nominees Here

The nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been revealed by Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, stars of the new NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday from the the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The two actors, along with Hoehne, revealed the five contenders for each of the 27 award categories.

Golden Globes 2023 contenders:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tar (Focus Features)

Top Gun Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

High Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis –The Woman King

Ana de Arman – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All AT Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle Of Sadness (Neon)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-oh (GKids)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul – Amc+/amc

The Crown – Netflix

House of the Dragon – HBO Max

Ozark – Netflix

Severance – Apple Tv+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma D'arcy – House of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner –Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary — ABC

The Bear – FX

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Wednesday – Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Black Bird – Apple Tv+

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

The Dropout – Hulu

Pam & Tommy – Hulu

The White Lotus – HBO Max

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner Of Heaven

Evan Peters Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-comedy Or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-comedy Or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry