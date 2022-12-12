Golden Globes 2023: RRR To Avatar: The Way Of Water, See Full List Of Nominees Here

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 10:00 PM IST
The nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been revealed by Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, stars of the new NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday from the the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The two actors, along with Hoehne, revealed the five contenders for each of the 27 award categories.
Golden Globes 2023 contenders:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tar (Focus Features)
Top Gun Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
High Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett – Tar
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis –The Woman King
Ana de Arman – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All AT Once (A24)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Triangle Of Sadness (Neon)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix)
Inu-oh (GKids)
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)
Decision To Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul – Amc+/amc
The Crown – Netflix
House of the Dragon – HBO Max
Ozark – Netflix
Severance – Apple Tv+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Emma D'arcy – House of The Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner –Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary — ABC
The Bear – FX
Hacks – HBO Max
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Wednesday – Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Black Bird – Apple Tv+
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
The Dropout – Hulu
Pam & Tommy – Hulu
The White Lotus – HBO Max
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner Of Heaven
Evan Peters Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-comedy Or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-comedy Or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry