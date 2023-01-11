Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ Star Jr NTR 'Manifests' A Marvel Film At The Red Carpet, Says 'I'm Ready Anytime'

The Hollywood awards season kickstarted with the prestigious Golden Globe Award on Tuesday, where the whole cast of 'RRR' made a victorious entry winning the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' in 'RRR.'

Despite the three-hour-runtime, the energy of 'RRR' is no less than a Marvel Studios film, where the leading men of the film Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are in the mere spotlight. Making a grand entry at the Golden Globe Award, Jr. NTR was seen in an all-black tux, manifesting a Marvel film on the red carpet.

The Indian revolutionary said that while his fans are way too excited, he is still 'waiting' for the call from Marvel, as he would intend to star in a Marvel film. The actor also brought a small present for the host.

Already willing to enter into the Marvel universe, Jr. NTR said, "I would love to do it, I'm waiting for it to happen." After the screening, the actor went on to tell the audience that the 'RRR' moment we're all living in is a game-changer and gave a special thanks to the creator of the film, SS Rajamouli.

He further said, "Rajamouli said many times that we come from a very small industry called the Telugu film industry, and thanks to him it's not small anymore." He further stated, "We were aliens, we're not aliens anymore. You know we are one big global film industry."

'RRR' made its theatrical release on March 25, 2022, and was also seen in special theatrical screenings in major film markets for the awards season. It is also streaming on Netflix. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, whereas Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are in prominent roles.