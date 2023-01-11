Golden Globes 2023: RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' Has THIS Connection With Ukraine | Find Out

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has taken Indian cinema to new heights with its win at the Golden Globes Award 2023. The movie's song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Orignal Song award today and Indian cinema and fans are currently beaming with joy. An interesting fact about the 'Naatu Naatu' music video is that it was shot in Ukraine.

The team of RRR shot the song in August 2021 in Ukraine outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence. The music video was shot a few months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While promoting the film, director SS Rajamouli talked about shooting in Ukraine and expressed his sadness over the Russian-Ukraine war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

"We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue," Rajamouli said.

'Naatu Naatu' is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. RRR was nominated in the Best Non-English Language category but did not win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Recently, Rajamouli won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022. RRR has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role.