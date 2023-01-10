  • News
  • Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Predicted To Take Home One Award, 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Tar' Expected Win The Most

Golden Globe Awards 2023: The Telugu film 'RRR' is competing in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which will be held in the US on January 11 morning.

By Sukanya Saha
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 11:56 PM IST
Minute Read
Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Predicted To Take Home One Award, 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Tar' Expected Win The Most
'RRR' is competing in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented on January 11 and are among the most coveted and sought-after in the world for English-language films. This year, the award ceremony will recognise the greatest movies, shows, and streaming media from 2022. However, what makes it special for Indian moviegoers this year is the fact that SS Rajamouli's RRR is competing and has received two nominations.

Rajamouli's masterpiece RRR, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, has captivated Los Angeles. Even Hollywood heavyweights are gushing about it. The Academy has shortlisted it for the Oscars 2023.

What are RRR's chances at the Golden Globes?

RRR has received nominations for the renowned award ceremony's two categories. The movie is competing for Motion Picture (Non-English Language). Variety claims that the movie has a remote possibility of winning this award and may ultimately lose to the German Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front. Most predictions have favoured the German war drama over the Indian period film.

Also Read
Pak Actor Sadia Khan Calls Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan 'baseless',..
Pak Actor Sadia Khan Calls Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan 'baseless',..

RRR has also received a nomination in the Best Original Song category through Naatu Naatu and is almost guaranteed to win. According to Variety, the single will defeat heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Rajamouli, NTR Jr., and Ram Charan will attend the ceremony.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, dozens of films, television programmes, and web series from across the world are vying for awards in 27 categories. The psychological drama Tar and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin are predicted winners based on media reports in Hollywood.

Also Read
Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards, 'RRR' Star Ram Charan Clicks Selfies With..
Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards, 'RRR' Star Ram Charan Clicks Selfies With..

However, majority of reports have indicated that the former will win Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical), and the second will win Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Other likely winners are Colin Farrell as Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) for The Banshees of Inisherin, Austin Butler as Best Actor (Drama) for Elvis, Cate Blanchett as Best Actress (Drama) for Tar, Michelle Yeoh as Best Actress (Comedy or Musical) for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.