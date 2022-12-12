Golden Globes 2023: RRR Nominated For Best Non-English Language Film; Check Date, Time, Where To Watch

The 2023 Golden Globe has recognised the greatest of films and TV, with its list of nominees, revealed on December 12, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The period movie RRR directed by SS Rajamouli has been named in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu which has become hugely popular.

RRR, based on the true story of real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, has gained a lot of fame internationally, with admirers from everywhere.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the roles of Raju and Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also appeared in the cast, alongside British actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

RRR is the only Indian movie to be nominated out of a group of Indian entries, which includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show, for the final five.

The other contenders for Non-English Language Film are All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Near (Belgium) and Determination To Exit (South Korea).

Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of NBC's new comedy programme Lopez vs. Lopez, and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), unveiled the five contenders for each of the 27 trophy divisions.

Who is hosting the 80th Golden Globe?

It was recently announced that Jerrod Carmichael will present the awards ceremony this year. Carmichael, who snagged an Emmy Award for his programme Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel in September, will follow in the footsteps of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon who have formerly been hosts.

Golden Globes 2023 contenders:

The Best Motion Picture Drama nominees this year are Avatar: The Way OF Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures), Elvis (Warner Bros), The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures), Tar (Focus Features), Top Gun Maverick (Paramount Pictures).

Among the actresses, Cate Blanchett for Tar, Olivia Colman for Empire of Light, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Arman for Blonde and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, are the nominees this year.

Among the actors, Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, High Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, are the nominees this year.

Where to Watch?

The imminent 80th Golden Globes ceremony is slated to be aired on NBC on January 10, 2022. The network, which has been airing the event since 1996, chose not to show the previous 79th ceremony this year in response to a boycott initiated by the entertainment industry following February 2021 exposés by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the HFPA, which organises the Golden Globes, had no Black members, and had been engaged in unethical behaviour and dubious financial activities.

Talking about the making the HFPA more inclusive, open and responsive, Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, told the The Hollywood Reporter, "This is really not the old HFPA anymore. Over the past 18 months — almost two years now — we took a deep look inward and listened to the criticism and we built a new infrastructure that transformed our organisation and the awards show into something that is more diverse, transparent and responsive."

Furthermore, the HFPA has created more categories for its supporting actor and actress honours into independent awards for musical-comedy or drama TV series and limited/anthology series or TV movie. Prior to this, the supporting work in television awards included contenders from obgoing TV series, limited series and telefilms.