Golden Globes 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Social Media Says 'RRR Made India Proud'

The moment Indian fans across the globe were waiting for arrived with a prestigious victory as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won its first Golden Globe Award in the Original Song category on Tuesday making a big win for India.

'RRR' fans were thrilled as they celebrated their excitement on Twitter with big feats and heaps of praises for the entire team of 'RRR.' As Twitter is filled with delightful tweets, the 'Naatu Naatu' song was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and was penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.

Featuring lead actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the energetic songs, the moves and the chemistry between the powerful duo won millions of hearts across the globe, as the song gained over 111 million views.

There's no denying that the song created waves on Twitter, Instagram, and on TikTok, where people were seen grooving in the theaters and were barely able to keep themselves from dancing, where several videos came to light as a testimony.

Congratulating the cast and crew for this big feat, many Twitter users took over the site and expressed their happiness. One social media user wrote, "A well-deserving award... History in making for Indian cinema on a global platform," while another wrote, "This movie brought so much joy to me!!! So happy they won!!!" Let's take a look at some more.

'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song had to compete against four other nominees at the Golden Globes 2023 including Taylor Swift's 'Carolina', Ciao Papa's 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand', and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up.'

'RRR' was released on March 25, 2022, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.