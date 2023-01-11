Naatu Naatu Is A Song Of Celebration: RRR Composer MM Keerawani On Creating History At Golden Globes 2023 | Watch

SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the recently held Golden Globe Awards 2023 with its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ becoming the first ever Asian song to win the award for The Best Original Score (Motion Picture). Composer MM Keerawani was accompanied by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and JR NTR while he made his way to the stage to receive the honor.

In his winning speech, MM Keerawani called ‘Naatu Naatu’ a ‘song of celebration’. "'Naatu Naatu' is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, RRR has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that", the music composer said in his speech.

Thanking filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan-Jr NTR, MM Keerawani added, "It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words".

Several fans took to social media to hail the big win secured by RRR at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. One user wrote, “So so so deserving loved to hear the host saying music and lyrics 👏👏👏 they did a splendid job for lyrics not only in one bit all indian languages 👏👏👏 music score by legend deserved mention congratulations team #RRR 🔥🌊 now next 🤞 one.”

Another comment read, “Hell yeahhhhhhh!!!!! I knew it! Finally a Golden Globe is ours! CongRRRatulations to team RRR on this epic victory. Lot more to come!.”

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Film (Motion Picture) category, but lost the award to the Argentinian film, ‘1985, Argentina’.

RRR is also shortlisted for awards at the upcoming Academy Awards 2023.