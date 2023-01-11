Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi Congratulate SS Rajamouli And MM Keerawani On ‘Naatu Naatu’ Winning Best Original Song

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are currently being held in Los Angeles, where SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' made India proud by winning the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu.' Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the song was penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.

Proud MM Keeravani accepted the prestigious award at the ceremony, where netizens and many Indian celebrities are congratulating the whole cast of 'RRR' for their glorious win. 'RRR' is being represented at the Golden Globes by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, and Jr NTR.

Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated the team and tweeted, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie&@ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu."

Meanwhile, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now."

Music icon AR Rahman called it a 'paradigm shift' as he congratulated the team of RRR. He wrote, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also tweeted, "An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦@mmkeeravaani ..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING!"

Meanwhile, music composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani and team @RRRMovie for the golden globe award for best original song Naatu Naatu ! So proud of you sir !! @ssrajamouli"

Meanwhile, composer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also congratulated the whole team, where he wrote, "Congratulations @ssrajamouli and the music team of #RRR for winning best song at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #natunatu.. you won against songs by Rihanna , Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. So be proud of what you have achieved …"

Alia Bhatt playing the role of Sita in 'RRR' took to her Instagram story and inserted hearts for the win of 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globes 2023. The other leads of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR also took to their social media and congratulated composer MM Keeravaani for the win.

'RRR' was helmed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V VIjayendra Prasad. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles.