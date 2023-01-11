Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Creates History, Becomes FIRST Actor To Win Major Award For A Marvel Movie

The Golden Globe Awards returned to airways for the first time since 2021 on Tuesday, nominating programs included movies like 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', to a victorious win for India, as 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song won at the Golden Globes for 'Best Original Song.'

In a Marvel-ous history-making moment, Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe Awards for her role as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The actress becomes the first performer from a Marvel movie to win a Golden Globe making history.

Bassett prevailed over the other fellow nominees including Kerry Condon for 'The Banshees Of Inisherin', Jamie Lee Curtis for Éverything Everywhere All At Once, Dolly De Leon for 'Triangle Of Sadness', and Carey Mulligan for 'She Said.'

Angela Bassett pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hoV7TDIWry — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Receiving the prestigious award, Angela Bassett gave a victorious speech at the Golden Globe Awards where she stated, "I stand here grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever."

Angela Bassett also said in her acceptance speech. "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounded each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

Concluding her victory, she said, "And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us."

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comic character Black Panther. It is the sequel to 2018's 'Black Panther' and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the film featured Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke in prominent roles.

Before Angela Bassett's win for 'Wakanda Forever' only four actors and no women had been nominated for a Golden Globe for acting in a superhero movie.

Also, this isn't the first time Angela Bassett has earned a top award for playing Queen Ramonda, as she was also part of the group of actors from 2028's 'Black Panther' that won the best ensemble at the SAG Awards.