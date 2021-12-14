New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominations of 79th Golden Globes awards on Monday. Led by the best that entertainment world had for the world inside and beyond it, this year’s nominations were dominated by HBO Max’s 'Succession', Apple TV’s 'The Morning Show' and wildly popular Korean drama from Netflix, 'Squid Game'.
The four actors playing the roles of iconic Roy's in HBO Max's Succession; Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), have been nominated in best actors, best supporting actress and best supporting actor categories respectively. Whereas Squid Game has nominations in best TV series (drama), best actor and best supporting actor categories respectively. Apple TV's 'The Morning Show' starring Jennifer Aniston has four nominations in best actress (Aniston herself), best drama and best supporting actor categories respectively.
Kate Winslet who stunned critics and fans alike in Mare of Easttown, has been nominated in best actress in a limited series category.
Here is the full list of nominations.
Best TV series – drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
