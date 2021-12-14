New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominations of 79th Golden Globes awards on Monday. Led by the best that entertainment world had for the world inside and beyond it, this year’s nominations were dominated by HBO Max’s 'Succession', Apple TV’s 'The Morning Show' and wildly popular Korean drama from Netflix, 'Squid Game'.

The four actors playing the roles of iconic Roy's in HBO Max's Succession; Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), have been nominated in best actors, best supporting actress and best supporting actor categories respectively. Whereas Squid Game has nominations in best TV series (drama), best actor and best supporting actor categories respectively. Apple TV's 'The Morning Show' starring Jennifer Aniston has four nominations in best actress (Aniston herself), best drama and best supporting actor categories respectively.

Kate Winslet who stunned critics and fans alike in Mare of Easttown, has been nominated in best actress in a limited series category.

Here is the full list of nominations.



Best TV series – drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Ted Lasso

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game



Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid



Sarah Snook, Succession



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Posted By: Mukul Sharma