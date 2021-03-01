Golden Globe Awards 2021: The 78th Golden Globes' winners were voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here we are with the complete list of Golden Globes 2021 winners, check out the list:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Drum rolls, please! The award season has begun, and the first in line is the 78th Golden Globe Awards. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, just like many other events, this one too is undergoing virtually. The 2021 Golden Globes are being hosted by actress Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The show was hosted from two different places, Amy was at the Beverly Hilton Hotel whereas Tina was presenting the show from Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Netflix film and shows topped the list of Golden Globe Awards and it managed to take home trophies for The Crown, Schitt's Creek, among others. The 78th Golden Globes' winners were voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Here we are with the complete list of Golden Globes 2021 winners, check out the list:

Best Actress in a motion picture- Drama:

Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a motion picture- musical or comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama:

Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Screenplay:

Aaron Sorkin for The Trial Of Chicago 7

Best Most Picture - Animated:

Soul

Best Original Song- Motion Picture:

Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead

Best Original Score- Motion Picture:

Soul

Best Foreign Langauge Film:

Minari

Best Television Limited Series:

The Queen's Gambit

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama:

Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'

Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy:

Schitt's Creek

Best Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy:

Catherine O'Hara

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'

Best Actor in Supporting Role- Television Series:

John Boyega

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Television Series:

Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Actress in a Limited Series:

Anya Taylor for The Queen's Gambit

Best Actor in a Limited Series:

Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma