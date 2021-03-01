Golden Globe Awards 2021: Schitt's Creek wins Best TV Comedy Series Award; here's the full list of winners
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Drum rolls, please! The award season has begun, and the first in line is the 78th Golden Globe Awards. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, just like many other events, this one too is undergoing virtually. The 2021 Golden Globes are being hosted by actress Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The show was hosted from two different places, Amy was at the Beverly Hilton Hotel whereas Tina was presenting the show from Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York.
Netflix film and shows topped the list of Golden Globe Awards and it managed to take home trophies for The Crown, Schitt's Creek, among others. The 78th Golden Globes' winners were voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Here we are with the complete list of Golden Globes 2021 winners, check out the list:
Best Actress in a motion picture- Drama:
Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor in a motion picture- musical or comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama:
Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Screenplay:
Aaron Sorkin for The Trial Of Chicago 7
Best Most Picture - Animated:
Soul
Best Original Song- Motion Picture:
Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead
Best Original Score- Motion Picture:
Soul
Best Foreign Langauge Film:
Minari
Best Television Limited Series:
The Queen's Gambit
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama:
Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'
Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy:
Schitt's Creek
Best Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy:
Catherine O'Hara
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'
Best Actor in Supporting Role- Television Series:
John Boyega
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Television Series:
Gillian Anderson for The Crown
Best Actress in a Limited Series:
Anya Taylor for The Queen's Gambit
Best Actor in a Limited Series:
Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma