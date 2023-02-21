On Tuesday, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped another set of some stunning pictures from their wedding festivities. Sharing the pics, the duo wrote, "something about that night.. something really special."

The couple opted for outfits by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara looked gorgeous in a golden-coloured lehenga which she paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The actress accessorized her look with a diamond necklace which had a red gemstone at the end.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra also donned an ensemble by Manish Malhotra. He looked regal in a black kurta with a golden work all over it. He styled it with white pyjamas.

The first picture saw them posing together as they share a warm hug, in the second picture, the duo could be seen laughing thei hearts out as they look at each other with love, while the third pic had them shaking legs at their sangeet, and in the fourt picture, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen raising their hands as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles.

The post witnessed various reactions, as evident from the comments section. Manish Malhotra dropped red-coloured hearts, while Karan Johar commented, "Stunning!!!!! @manishmalhotra05," a netizen hilariously wrote, "How can I even study for boards if my brain is still playing their wedding video on repeat," and another one commented, "The second picture is justttt toooo cuteee can't take my eyes off."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh fort on February 7, 2023. The guest list included big names from the entertainment as well as the business world including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ambanis, and more.

Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote on their respective Instagram handles, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."