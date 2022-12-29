Gold OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran And Nayanthara's Crime Comedy Film

GOLD, starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release after the theatrical run. The movie revolves around a mobile store owner Joshi, who finds an abandoned pickup truck parked in front of his house loaded with gold bars.

GOLD OTT Release Date:

Gold will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 29.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "4 days that change it all. #GoldOnPrime, watch now."

Apart from Prithviraj and Nayanthara, the movie also stars Mallika Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Lalu Alex, Baburaj, Ajmal Ameer, Shanthi Krishna, Jagadish, Krishna Sankar, Roshan Mathew, Vinay Forrt, and Saiju Kurup in the supporting roles.

Recently, Prithviraj talked about the Pathaan controversy and the box office failures in Bollywood. “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan… It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change,” he told Film Companion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will star as an antagonist in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He will star in Salaar as well along with Prabhas and it will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

Whereas, Nayanthara was last seen in O2, Godfather and Connect. She is currently working on 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati. The star cast has already wrapped up a schedule of the film. The movie is directed by Atlee and will reportedly release in June 2023.