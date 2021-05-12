The fundraiser was started by the name of Help India Breathe which aimed to collect $1 million to help India meet the crunch of resources.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Twinkle Khanna recently heaped praises on fellow stars Hrithik Roshan & Vidya Balan for donating quietly to COVID-19 relief. The actor took to her social media handle on Instagram to appreciate the two actors’ efforts to help the country. Khanna posted a dashing photograph of the Krrish star on Instagram and gave him a shout-out for contributing his bit in helping others in this difficult time.

“Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crises in multiple ways,” the caption of the photograph read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Hrithik recently donated $15,000 (approximately 11 lakh rupees in the Indian currency) towards a fundraiser started by Podcaster and international author, Jay Shetty. The fundraiser was started by the name of Help India Breathe which aimed to collect $1 million to help India meet the crunch of resources. Jay, on his social media post, thanked Hrithik along with several other global stars like Camila Cabello, Jada Smith and more who contributed to the fundraiser.

Last year also, during the first wave of COVID-19, Hrithik helped around 100 Bollywood dancers who had worked with him in the past and had lost their jobs during the pandemic. He even helped the paparazzi to survive the crisis.

Not just Hrithik, the author of MrsFunnybones also praised the very talented Vidya Balan. She thanked Vidya for contributing towards COVID relief funds without getting noticed. “a woman with immense talent and an even larger heart.” Twinkle wrote alongside a beautiful picture of Vidya Balan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Earlier this month, Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators and urged people to join in contributing whatever they can to overcome the crisis and save people. India has been going through a difficult phase of time with the 2nd wave of Coronavirus taking a toll on lives. Many Bollywood actors have turned up to help their country survive the battle against the virus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan