Godfather OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan's Action-Thriller

CHIRANJEEVI-starrer 'Godfather' became successful at the box office and received a lot of love from the audience. The movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Salman Khan who had an extended cameo in the film. The movie has finally locked its OTT release date and will stream on Netflix.

Godfather is a remake of the superhit Tamil film 'Lucifer', starring Mohanlal.

When and Where To Watch Chiranjeevi's Godfather

Godfather will reportedly release on Netflix on November 19. The OTT platform and the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Nayanthara penned a heartfelt note for the fans, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan after the movie's success and expressed her gratitude.

"Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it," she wrote.

"It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life," the actress further added thanking Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja.

Thanking Salman Khan, Nayanthara said, "Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger."

Salman Khan made his Telugu cinema debut with Godfather and was seen in an extended cameo role. God Father also stars Jagannadh and Satya Dev.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. He will also star in Bholaa Shankar. The actor recently announced the title of his film Mega 154 and it is Waltair Veerayya. Waltair Veerayya will reportedly release on Sankranti 2023 and will clash with Prabhas' Adipurush at the box office.